5 days to Fubara’s return: INC, PANDEF, MOSOP set agenda of inclusivity

Siminalayi Fubara

•Call for equitable wealth distribution

•Rivers interest comes first in 2027— PANDEF

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Thursday, September 18 will go down as a historic date in the political record of Rivers state. It is a date full of expectations and agenda-setting for the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu and the 32 House of Assembly members, to constitutional governance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on March 18, 2025 proclaimed an emergency rule in the state as the best option to diffuse the political crisis that engulfed the state leading to a near breakdown of law and order for almost two years.

The initial six months of the state of emergency will come to an end on September 18, specifically, next Thursday. Rivers state is expected to be thrown into a state of frenzy with Fubara’s supporters expected to roll out the drums to welcome the Governor back to the Brick House in Port Harcourt.

While the countdown for a full return of democratic government in Rivers state continues, several groups and organizations have called on the Governor to ensure that the current peace in the state is entrenched and everybody is carried along in the course of governance.

PANDEF’s Excitement

The pan Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, has expressed deep excitement that peace has eventually returned to Rivers state. President of PANDEF, Prof Godknows Igali said it was regrettable that the political crisis in the state led to the enthronement of “an un-elected” person to be appointed to rule the state for six months. “But we are happy that the Governor Fubara has been able to maintain peace in the state by also calling on his teeming supporters to tow that path. The governor is an embodiment of culture and tradition as well as the political soul of Rivers people.

“We expect him to continue with the infrastructural development of the state with the same energy that he started when he newly came into power as an elected governor. We expect him to carry everybody along irrespective of party, religious or tribal affiliations. Peace is paramount for Rivers state”, he said.

On how the emergency rule will affect the outcome of the 2027 general elections in Rivers state, Prof Igali said that though the next election is a bit far away, “I foresee a situation where the leaders of Rivers state would rally themselves for the overall interest of the state”.

According to the diplomat, “the political interest of Rivers state should supersede any other interest in 2027. That is what is most important. Leaders of the state should decide on what will be to the best interest of the state”.

The PANDEF leader however praised the minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike for also willing to allow peace to return to Rivers state. “Wike is our son. Yes, it is true that no state in the country has had the kind of experience that Rivers state has faced in the last six months, we are all happy that peace has finally returned. We have seen the video of Wike and Fubara walking hand in hand. We are happy they are back together for the good of the state”.

INC wants true reconciliation

On its part, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, an apex socio-political organization of Ijaw speaking people of the Niger Delta region called on the Governor to go for true and enduring reconciliation for the good of the state.

INC said that the governor needs to unite Rivers State and reassure the people that he is willing to provide good leadership and bury every known hatchet for the interest of peace and development of Rivers. The President of INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba in a statement said as the President of the Ijaw National Congress, “my expectations of Governor Siminalayi Fubara upon his resumption are clear and guided by the need for stability, equity, and progress for all residents of Rivers State, while ensuring the long-standing aspirations of the Ijaw people are duly addressed”.

Prioritizing his expectations for the Governor, Prof Okaba said that there is a need for political reconciliation and inclusive governance, adding that the Governor should immediately initiate a genuine process of political reconciliation with all the necessary actors involved in the state. He must embrace a spirit of statesmanship, engage all stakeholders across ethnic and political lines in Rivers State, and form an inclusive government.

“Stability in the state is paramount, and that can only be achieved through unity and collective purpose”, he said.

The INC President said Fubara’s administration must resume and fast-track people-oriented projects across the state—such as the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Trans-Kalabari Road, and critical healthcare and educational infrastructure.

“This will demonstrate his commitment to tangible development that benefits every citizen, regardless of their ethnic affiliation or political allegiance. While he is the Governor of everyone, it is important that Ijaw communities—which have historically suffered neglect—receive fair and adequate attention in terms of infrastructure, social amenities, and economic opportunities. Development must be evenly spread to foster a sense of justice and belonging across the state.

“I expect him to strengthen security mechanisms to protect lives and property in all parts of Rivers State, particularly in riverine communities that are often vulnerable. Furthermore, he should take decisive steps to address environmental degradation, especially flooding and oil pollution, which affect livelihoods predominantly in Ijaw areas but also other parts of the state”.

Prof Okaba went further to demand that the returnee Governor should engage in advocacy for true federalism and resource control, stating that as Governor of a major oil-producing state, he has a responsibility to champion the cause of true federalism and resource control at the national level. “This is not just an Ijaw agenda but a Niger Delta struggle that will ensure justice and sustainable development for all the people of Rivers State”.

He urged the Governor to support and promote the preservation of Ijaw language, history, and culture through inclusive state policies, while also respecting and celebrating the diversity of all ethnic groups in Rivers State.

“Governor Fubara’s success is our success.

The Ijaw Nation stands with him, but we also expect him to lead with integrity, fairness, and courage. We urge him to seize this moment to heal the state, deliver democratic dividends, and uphold the values we hold dear”, he concluded.

MOSOP calls for caution

Movement for the survival of Ogoni people, MOSOP, has warned the Governor that upon his return to government, he should tread with caution while dealing with politicians in the state. The group noted that the six months suspension should make the governor wiser in handling the political affairs of the state, going forward. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke said he would expect the Governor to show a true sign of reconciliation by visiting the state House of Assembly and address the lawmakers on the need to allow the dark past to be with history.

“I will expect the governor to immediately visit the House of Assembly to offer words of reconciliation, just as I expect reconciliation with other key actors, including the Minister of the FCT. The governor needs to act in response to infrastructural decay caused by neglect during his absence. The roads, schools, hospitals, and electricity infrastructure all need immediate attention and restoration. I will equally advise the governor to tread cautiously with stronger consultations with the FCT Minister, understanding that he is not in control of the system that projects him and his office”.

Nsuke added that Governor Fubara should expedite the process of genuine cleanup of the Ogoni polluted environment and push for the better living condition of the deprived Ogoni people at the national level, adding that potable drinking water should be the priority of his administration as he returns to power.

Ibas’ last joker

Despite the huge expectation of the September 18 date for the lifting of the emergency rule in the state, some people are still doubtful of the sanctity of the federal government’s willingness to live up to its promise of ensuring that residents of the state are allowed to enjoy democracy like other states of the federation. One of such doubts stemmed from the recent pronouncement by the Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of the state that he has saved N5billion from the civil servants verification exercise for the state. A development many see as a subtle move to appeal to the mind of President Tinubu to extend the emergency rule.

The pronouncement has been viewed as a “dubious and deliberate push to seek for emergency rule extension through the backdoor”. Some residents and civic groups have however dismissed the claim and are demanding full accountability for his six months in charge of the state under emergency rule.

Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff who has overseen the state under emergency rule since March 18, 2025, announced that the savings came from last month’s civil service salary bill, following the discovery of about 12,000 “ghost workers.” According to him, the exercise reduced the state’s workforce to 37,703 staff and 19,186 pensioners.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Civil Service Week in Port Harcourt, Ibas said the verification successfully eliminated impostors and non-existent workers from the government payroll.

But a human rights activist, Comrade Charles Jaja was quoted as questioning how Ibas could claim such a massive saving within one month, describing it as a ploy to discredit Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Jaja argued that many genuine civil servants and pensioners were wrongly classified as ghost workers because they were absent during the exercise. Some of them, he said, have begun to petition for their unpaid salaries.

He further pointed out that Ibas’s public claim of N5 billion savings was premature and amounted to self-indictment. He alleged that the announcement was aimed at currying favor from sponsors to secure an extension of the emergency regime. Just on Thursday, Ibas cast more doubt on Rivers’ people when he inaugurated the newly appointed Chairmen and members of the Governing Councils for four state-owned tertiary institutions, with a clear mandate to transform them into premier centres of academic excellence, innovation, and technical prowess.

The newly constituted councils are for the Rivers State University (RSU), Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, and Kenule Benson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori.

In his address, Administrator Ibas described the event as a reaffirmation of the government’s unwavering belief that education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and the empowerment of the people of Rivers State. Addressing the councils of Rivers State University and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, the Administrator highlighted their unique place in the state’s academic and developmental landscape.

“Over the years, they have produced men and women who have contributed immensely to public service, industry, and innovation both within and beyond our borders,” he stated, also praising the institutions’ lecturers for their outstanding contributions. He charged the new councils to provide strategic leadership by ensuring sound policy direction, accountability in management, and the creation of an enabling environment for teaching, learning, and cutting-edge research. While acknowledging challenges such as infrastructure, funding, and global competitiveness, Vice Admiral Ibas insisted they could be overcome with “vision, dedication, and integrity.”

As the countdown to Thursday, September 18 date continues, the political atmosphere in the state is super-charged with excitement hanging in the air for the “triumphant” entry of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, into the Government House, Port Harcourt.

While the country awaits the return of President Tinubu from his 10-day vacation and eventual pronouncement of lifting of the emergency rule, Nigerians and Rivers people are only hoping that the President lives up to his billing of a self-styled democrat.