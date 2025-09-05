5.4km Karu Road to be completed in 10 months – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday flagged off the emergency rehabilitation and dualization of the 5.4-kilometre Karu Road, with a pledge that the project will be delivered within 10 months.

Speaking at the ceremony in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, Wike said the project was part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to extend development to both the city centre and satellite towns.

The Minister, who assured residents that the road would be delivered with solar-powered streetlights, urged the community to take ownership of the project and protect it.

“This is your turn, the people of Karu. Make sure you get the benefits you are entitled to. The Renewed Hope Agenda is about bringing back hope to our people, and with this road, Karu’s environment will be transformed. I will personally monitor the project, and I want to assure you it will be completed within 10 months,” Wike stated.

He commended the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, for persistently lobbying for the road and also acknowledged former Senator Philip Aduda for supporting the development of Karu.

The Minister also praised the contractor, Abdul Val Nigeria Limited, for its performance in previous projects, including the 16-kilometre Bwari dual carriage road, which was commissioned in June.

He warned the company to work round the clock, regardless of the rainy season, adding that payments had already been made for mobilization.

Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said the administration was committed to delivering people-oriented projects, recalling that only weeks earlier, the government flagged off a major water supply project for Karu and its environs.

“On behalf of the people of Karu and indeed the FCT, I want to extend our gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to manifest in projects that touch lives. I also thank His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike for his programmatic leadership that has turned the face of Abuja around,” Mahmoud said.

Providing details of the project, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department STDD, Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, said the scope of work covers site clearance, earthworks, culverts, lined drains, walkways, dual carriageway construction, asphalt layers, and solar-powered streetlights.

He said the project would serve as a vital link to the already rehabilitated Nyanya–Karshi Road and improve socio-economic activities in Karu and surrounding towns.

“This road symbolizes more than just a road; it will complete other road networks in the Nyanya-Karshi axis for free and easy movement of traffic,” Zulkiflu added, while assuring timely completion.