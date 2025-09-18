36 states, FCT youth leaders tip Sukubo for re-election

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Forum of State Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has endorsed incumbent President Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo for another four-year term ahead of the council’s National Elective Congress scheduled for September.

The endorsement was announced in a communiqué issued on Thursday after the Forum’s meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was signed by Amb. Abdulsalam Abdulquadri Olusegun, Chairman of the Chairmen’s Forum/Chairman of Oyo State Chapter; Comr. Shamsu Ibrahim Shamo, Secretary/Chairman of Katsina State Chapter; and Comr. Kokoriko Raphael, PRO/Chairman of Bayelsa State Chapter.

The Forum, made up of state chairmen from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, said its support for Sukubo was based on his record in office and commitment to youth issues.

“We acknowledge his leadership and efforts in promoting the interests of Nigerian youth,” the communiqué stated.

The chairmen said they would mobilise support across the country to secure Sukubo’s re-election.

At the same time, they noted that their endorsement “does not preclude anyone with ambition from any part of the country from contesting for the NYCN presidency,” stressing that the process remains open to all eligible aspirants.

The Forum also backed the recent amendment of the NYCN Constitution, adopted at the organisation’s annual National Congress in Port Harcourt. It said the changes were aimed at strengthening the council’s framework and improving its operations.

Members were urged to study the amended Constitution and ensure its implementation at all levels of the council.

The Forum further commended the report of the Affiliation and Revalidation Committee, which confirmed 83 out of 104 voluntary youth organisations as eligible members of NYCN.

It called on the validated organisations “to work with the council’s leadership to achieve common objectives.”

The Forum also welcomed the composition of the Congress Planning Committee and National Electoral Committee, saying their membership reflected “integrity, credibility and impartiality.” It expressed confidence that both committees would organise a transparent election.

In addition, the Forum urged all NYCN organs, including the National Management Committee, National Executive Council, Board of Trustees, and Advisory Council, to work together to strengthen youth participation in national development.