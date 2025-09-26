$337bn needed as Nigeria targets 32% emission reduction by 2030

By Favour Ulebor

Nigeria has launched its most ambitious climate target to date, committing to reduce emissions by 32 percent by 2030, while estimating that US$337 billion will be required to deliver on its new plan.

The announcement was made in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where Nigeria became the first country in West Africa and the fifth in Africa to submit the third iteration of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to submit NDCs every five years, outlining how they will contribute to lowering global temperatures.

Marking the milestone, Director General of Nigeria’s National Council on Climate Change, Mrs. Tenioye Majekodunmi, said NDC 3.0 represents a shift from a business-as-usual pathway to an economy-wide emission reduction approach, the highest level of ambition yet.

She explained that NDC 3.0 is grounded in the latest science from the IPCC and aligned with Nigeria’s socio-economic and developmental priorities.

She said, “With the ambition of reaching net-zero by 2060, this new climate commitment is both a bold declaration of intent and a roadmap for action. The targets are clearer, and they will be supported by a dedicated investment plan developed for NDC 3.0.

“This NDC is the result of rigorous consultation, cross-sectoral collaboration, and the unwavering leadership of President Bola Tinubu’s administration,” she said.

She noted that, Nigeria plans to mobilize domestic resources to fund 20 percent (US$67 billion) of the target, while the remaining 80 percent (US$270 billion) will depend on international support through technology transfer, development, and capacity building.

“Delivering on these commitments will require partnership, technology, and finance at scale. Ambition alone is not enough. Proper implementation of the NDC is essential for success, and that is where Nigeria is ready to roll up its sleeves. We therefore call on the international community—governments, the private sector, civil society, and development partners—to stand with us, invest with us, and walk this journey with us,” said Mrs. Majekodunmi.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who spoke at the unveiling, praised the move as a demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to climate governance.

“As Africa’s leading economy, our updated Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement represent a clear signal of ambition and accountability. They show that Nigeria is firmly in control of its climate destiny—and that we are prepared to lead the continent with development-friendly, economy-wide climate governance. Over the past two years, this administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has laid a foundation for national recovery and growth; now we are extending that into the green economy. Our aim is to make Nigeria a top destination for green investment globally. We have the people, the resources, and—crucially—the policy framework now in place to deliver on our vision of a net-zero transition by 2060,” he said.

Also speaking, Minister of Environment, Hon. Balarabe Abbas Lawal, described the development as a culmination of over a decade of effort to mainstream climate change into Nigeria’s economic and development planning.

He said, “With a President who is adept at economic innovation and supported by a dexterous cabinet, we have delivered an economy-wide climate plan. With this framework firmly in place, the Federal Ministry of Environment, alongside the National Council on Climate Change, will work with other stakeholders and the private sector to drive Nigeria’s climate ambition.

“As a ministry, our doors are open to welcome global development and financial partners to partner with us to transform this plan to visible action through investible opportunities that support growth and economic development for the most vulnerable Nigerians on the frontline of climate impact,” Lawal said.

The new climate framework sets out an ambitious green growth pathway, including commitments to expand renewable energy, phase out routine gas flaring by 2030, cut fugitive emissions by 95 percent by 2035, and reforest degraded land with 25 million new trees.

Nigeria’s NDC 3.0 also targets universal electricity access by 2030, with 50 percent of the generation mix to come from renewable sources, while industries are expected to shift to cleaner fuels with at least 7 gigawatts of additional captive generation capacity.

The plan further includes lowering the country’s deforestation rate by 60 percent, boosting afforestation and reforestation at the rate of 250,000 hectares, and delivering economy-wide absolute emissions reductions of 29 percent by 2030 and 32 percent by 2035, based on 2018 levels.

Nigeria also called on developed nations and multilateral funding agencies to stand with it in ensuring that global climate goals are met through shared responsibility and collective action as the country moves towards full implementation of its NDCs.