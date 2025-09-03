3 phones with best selfie cameras in 2025

Selfie

By Mayowa Ayeni

In today’s world of social media, selfies aren’t just casual snapshots — they’re a form of self-expression, storytelling and even branding. That’s why smartphone makers are pushing the limits of front-facing cameras, blending powerful hardware with AI-driven software to deliver professional-grade results.

If you’re someone who loves capturing moments, creating content, or wants the best selfies possible, here are the top selfie-focused smartphones of 2025.

1. Honor Magic6 Pro

Topping the charts with an impressive 151 DxOMark selfie score, the Honor Magic6 Pro matches the iPhone 16 Pro Max at number one. Its standout features include fast and accurate autofocus, excellent exposure control, and natural-looking portrait shots that make selfies look effortlessly sharp and detailed.

2. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple continues its tradition of excellence with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, also scoring 151 on DxOMark. It delivers incredibly realistic skin tones, superior HDR for balanced lighting, and cinematic-quality video selfies — all thanks to Apple’s advanced image processing technology.

3. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

With a strong 148 DxOMark score, the Pixel 9 Pro XL shines when it comes to detail, colour accuracy and AI-driven enhancements. Its portrait mode is especially impressive, and it performs exceptionally well in low-light conditions, making it a reliable selfie companion day or night.