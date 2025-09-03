3 Escape death as tanker inferno shuts down Apapa-Oshodi expressway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Efe Onodjae

Pandemonium broke out, yesterday, at the Iyana-Isolo axis of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos, when a diesel-laden tanker exploded in a terrifying multiple crash, leaving three persons badly injured and the busy highway in total lockdown.

Eyewitnesses described the incident, which occurred around 1pm., as a scene from “hellfire on earth”.

The ill-fated tanker, carrying 45,000 litres of diesel, reportedly rammed into a commercial minibus before being crushed by two monstrous trucks — a flatbed and a 40-foot container.

The impact was devastating, sparking a roaring blaze that engulfed the vehicles within seconds.

“The flames shot into the sky. People were screaming and running for their lives,” a roadside trader recounted, still trembling hours after. “We thought everyone inside the bus was gone, but by God’s mercy, three people crawled out alive, though badly injured.”

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service arrived the scene with sirens blaring, battling the raging inferno as commuters fled in panic.

For hours, the ever-busy Apapa-Oshodi Expressway was a ghost road, with traffic frozen in both directions as thick black smoke towered over the city.

Controller General of the Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that while no life was lost, three victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

“Our emergency teams from Isolo and Bolade stations arrived within minutes of the distress call at 1:05 p.m. The fire was quickly brought under control, mop-up operations concluded, and the scene made safe for motorists,” she explained.

She blamed the accident on reckless driving and urged motorists to exercise maximum caution. “This disaster could have claimed dozens of lives. Drivers must obey traffic rules and road safety guidelines at all times,” Adeseye warned.

By evening, rescue officials had evacuated the mangled remains of the tanker, trailers, and minibus, gradually restoring traffic flow.

But for residents and traders in Iyana-Isolo, it was a day etched in fear and relief.

“People were running, praying, some crying. We thank God that no life was lost, because what we saw was death staring at us,” another witness said, pointing at the charred stretch of the road still reeking of diesel.

Once again, the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has become a grim reminder of the dangers lurking on Nigeria’s highways, where one wrong move can unleash fire, blood, and chaos in seconds.