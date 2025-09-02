2nd edition of RDI Youth and Resilience Series harps on election apathy

In furtherance of its capacity building engagement with young people, the Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) has convened the second edition of the Youth and Resilience Series which focused on the theme “Nigerian Youths and Apathy to Elections”.

The discussion which held virtually, was informed by the distrust many young Nigerians have about voting and the election processes in Nigeria.

The case study was the 12 July, 2025, Lagos state local government elections which recorded low voters turn out because of the distrust citizens have towards electoral process in Nigeria. Ironically, nearly 70% of registered voters in Nigeria are young persons.

The goal of the meeting was to galvanize youths to rethink their perception and attitude towards elections.

Dominion Amupitan, RDI volunteer and project support staff, who led the discussions, highlighted that active participation of youths in the electoral process is a civic duty and young persons should not shy away from carrying such responsibility.

She explained that the Youth & Resilience Session falls under RDI thematic on Democratic Governance and Social Justice, adding that RDI believes that the attainment of social justice is only possible in an environment that guarantees credible and participatory electoral processes.

The event featured two discussants; Ubaka Emeka Betram, a Political Analyst & Disability Rights Activist and Tijani Abdulkareem, the Executive Director of Socio-Economic Research and Development Centre (SERDEC).

In his intervention, Ubaka Bertram spoke on the ABCs of civic responsibility, giving a brief but detailed history of governance in Nigeria and the significance of civic responsibility.

He emphasized the need for the youth to engage in democratic processes through voting even as he noted that youths are intellectuals and catalysts for development, who play a vital role in shaping the destiny of a nation.

Taking a cue from this, Tijani Abdulkareem spoke forcefully on how young people can take ownership of their political future, starting from grassroots participation. He emphasized that the growing apathy of young people towards election issues in the country had to be addressed because the youths are the backbone of any country.

In his vote of thanks, RDI Executive Director, Philip Jakpor reemphasized the significance of active participation in elections and highlighted the famous words of Frederick Douglass “if there is no struggle, there would be no progress”.