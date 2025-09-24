24th WIMBIZ annual conference to inspire women to take ownership of leadership

– Over 2,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals expected

By Henry Obetta

The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has unveiled the theme for its 24th Annual Conference, slated for November 6–7, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Themed “O.W.N – Own. Walk. Nurture,” this year’s conference seeks to inspire women to take ownership of their leadership journeys, walk with authenticity, and nurture the next generation of leaders.

According to WIMBIZ Executive Director, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, the theme underscores the organization’s commitment to promoting leadership, resilience, and community values among women.

Over 2,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across Africa and beyond are expected to attend the gathering, which will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to empower women to lead with confidence and drive change.

Akingbohungbe said: “This year’s theme captures the essence of leadership, resilience, and community core values that continue to define the WIMBIZ movement.

At WIMBIZ, we believe that women have the power to shape economies, societies, and futures. O.W.N – Own. Walk. Nurture. is a clarion call for women to embrace their power, walk their path with courage, and nurture others along the way.”

She added that the annual conference has consistently sparked important conversations, influenced policy, and inspired action across sectors.

Registration for the event is now open, providing women with an opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in their leadership journeys.