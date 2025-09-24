24th annual confab ‘ll inspire women on leadership – WIMBIZ

By Henry Obetta

The Women in Management Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) organisation has revealed the theme for its upcoming 24th Annual Conference, scheduled to take place on November 6-7, 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The conference theme, “O.W.N – Own. Walk. Nurture,” is designed to inspire women to take ownership of their leadership journeys and empower the next generation.

According to WIMBIZ Executive Director, Omowunmi Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, the theme reflects the organization’s commitment to promoting leadership, resilience, and community values among women.

The conference is expected to attract over 2,000 women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across Africa and beyond.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities aimed at empowering women to lead with confidence and create lasting impact.

Akingbohungbe noted that the theme “O.W.N – Own. Walk. Nurture.” reflects WIMBIZ’s commitment to inspiring women to take ownership of their journeys, walk with purpose and authenticity, and nurture the next generation of leaders.

“It captures the essence of leadership, resilience, and community core values that continue to define the WIMBIZ movement.

“As one of Africa’s largest gatherings of women in leadership, the WIMBIZ Annual Conference has consistently sparked important conversations and driven positive change.

“At WIMBIZ, we believe that women have the power to shape economies, societies, and futures. This year’s theme is a clarion call for women to embrace their power, walk their path with courage, and nurture others along the way. It is about building legacy, influence, and a lasting community.

“Registration for the conference is now open, offering an opportunity for women to connect, learn, and grow in their leadership journeys”, she said