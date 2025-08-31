2028: No issue between Aiyedatiwa, Tunji-Ojo – Group

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Director General of the Progressive Network for Tinubu, Pastor Olumide Obadele, has dismissed speculations of a rift between Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over the 2028 governorship election.

Rumors have circulated that both leaders are at odds, with Aiyedatiwa said to be interested in seeking another term, while Tunji-Ojo is reportedly eyeing the governorship seat.

Speaking with journalists in Akure at the unveiling of the support group, Obadele maintained that there was no issue between the governor and the minister.

“The governor is the leader of the party. We can’t contest that. At a recent stakeholders’ meeting, the governor spoke about unity and the party standing as one big family—and that is what it is,” he said.

He added that while the minister is focused on his responsibilities at the federal level, attempts by some individuals to create division were misplaced.

“It is one family. No issue between the two of them, to the best of my knowledge. The governor is our governor, the minister is our own, and the party is our party. Engr. Ade Adetimehin is the chairman of our party,” Obadele stressed.

He further noted that the alleged friction was being amplified by those “jittery about the cordial relationship between the governor and the minister,” insisting that Tunji-Ojo has repeatedly expressed commitment to the state’s development and spoken well of Aiyedatiwa.

On the group’s objectives, Obadele said its primary mandate was to galvanize support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“This is not a campaign effort as INEC has yet to open the window for electioneering campaigns. Our conviction stems from President Tinubu’s ability to bring Nigeria to a turning point in just 27 months,” he said, citing the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira as bold policy moves.

Describing Tinubu as a leader “who knows his onions,” he said the group’s strategy would blend experienced politicians with newcomers, attract support across party lines, and leverage modern technology to mobilize the electorate.

Obadele recalled that Ondo State delivered 67% of votes for Tinubu in the 2023 elections—the highest in the South West—and expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts, the state would deliver not less than 80% of votes in 2027.