2027: Youths urged to register for PVC, support Tinubu’s reforms

By Nnasom David

The Renewed Hope Youth Alliance (RHYA) is calling on young Nigerians to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) registration exercise.

This initiative aims to empower the youth to shape the future of the country.

“We urge all eligible young Nigerians to register for their PVCs, exercise their right to vote, and hold their leaders accountable,” said Amb. Israel Akinola, National Coordinator of RHYA.

“This is a critical step towards building a better Nigeria, where every citizen’s voice matters.”

The RHYA believes that the youth have a crucial role to play in determining the future of Nigeria. By registering for PVCs, young people can participate in the electoral process, influence policy decisions, and demand good governance.

“We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to electoral reforms,” added Amb. Israel Akinola. “The Renewed Hope Agenda is a call to action for all Nigerians, especially the youth, to join hands with the government to build a brighter future for our country.”

The RHYA is urging young Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s reforms, which aim to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in governance. By working together, the youth can contribute to creating a more prosperous and equitable society.

“We encourage all young Nigerians to take ownership of their future,” said Amb. Israel Akinola.

“Register for your PVC, participate in the electoral process, and demand accountability from your leaders. Together, we can build a better Nigeria for all.”