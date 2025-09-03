2027: With unity, no party can defeat APC – Gov Oborevwori 

Gov. Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has expressed optimism that with unity in the All Progressives Congress, APC, no other political party could defeat the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

Oborevwori stated this on Tuesday at Asaba, during an enlarged meeting of party leaders at the ward, local government.

He urged members of in the state to intensify efforts in mobilising eligible voters to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He stressed the need for all citizens who attained the age of 18 since the last registration in 2022 to be encouraged to register in order to exercise their franchise in the 2027 general elections.

He explained that the meeting was convened to further strengthen the bond of unity among party stakeholders.

He said: “With unity in our party, no other political party can defeat the APC. We are performing well at the federal level, and we are equally doing well here in the state.

“The issue of voters’ registration is very important, and we must take it seriously. From the ward level, ensure that those who could not register before are captured this time.”

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Elder Omeni Sobotie urged members of the party to continue to work together in order to enhance the electoral fortunes of the party in future elections in the state.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, said: “Our first and most important takeaway from this meeting is the unity of the party because without unity, there can be no loyalty.

“The second is ensuring that all eligible young people turning 18 are captured in the ongoing registration. Once this is done, the 2027 general elections will be a walkover for our party.”