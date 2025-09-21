2027: With Sen. Akanbi, Oyo State’s future is secured — Owuye

A political analyst, Adekunle Owuye, has expressed confidence in Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, describing him as a tested and trusted leader whose wealth of experience positions Oyo State for a secure future.

In a statement, Owuye noted that while many politicians boast of titles, Senator Akanbi brings a rare blend of legislative, executive, and professional experience that distinguishes him in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“During his impactful time as Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Akanbi earned accolades for his performance in the 8th National Assembly. He had earlier served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives in 1992. He was known for his active legislative presence, constituency-focused projects, and strong advocacy for grassroots-oriented policies. His voice was not only loud but effective on the Senate floor,” Owuye said.

Highlighting his broader public service career, Owuye recalled that Akanbi had also served as Special Adviser on Industry and Economic Matters under the late Governor Lam Adesina, where he contributed significantly to the state’s economic direction in the post-military era.

He added: “Sen. Akanbi was Chairman of the Poverty Eradication Program (LAMARP), Chairman of the Special Project Committee, and Executive Vice Chairman of the Oyo State Planning Commission — positions that showcased his ability to drive development with strategic insight. Notably, during that administration, only three Special Advisers were appointed, underscoring the trust and responsibility placed on him.”

According to Owuye, Akanbi’s commitment to service has continued beyond public office through the Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi Foundation (RAAF), which has become a pillar of social support across Oyo State. The foundation runs initiatives in free healthcare, family relief, youth empowerment, scholarships, and community development.

“His work through RAAF shows that leadership didn’t end with office — it evolved into a movement. Oyo State needs someone who understands both policy and people, and that person is Sen. Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi,” Owuye emphasized.

“As political tides shift ahead of the next election cycle, the call for credible leadership grows louder. For many, the answer lies in experience, integrity, grassroots results, and Sen. Akanbi stands firmly at that intersection. He’s a man you can trust.”