2027: Why I want to govern Ogun – ex-Reps member, Amusan

Amusan

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A two-time House of Representatives member, Jelili Kayode Amusan, has disclosed why he is aspiring to succeed the incumbent of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, in 2027.

According to Amusan who represented Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency between 2003 and 2011, his vast political experience and business acumen has equipped him to continue and sustain the socioeconomic and infrastructural development programme of Governor Abiodun-led administration.

The former National Assembly member stated this in a statement signed by his Media Office, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday.

He noted that as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he is imbued with progressive ideals capable of taking Ogun to a higher pedestal and building the successes recorded by the incumbent governor.

Amusan said that Governor Abiodun’s sterling performance since he assumed office in 2019 has no doubt endeared the people more to the APC as a party in the state, adding his aspiration was spurred by his passion for public service and engendering good governance.

While saying he is no stranger to political office and leadership, the former House of Reps member said that various projects he facilitated to his constituency while at the National Assembly is a testament to the quality representation he offered in 8 years

He, however, expressed confidence that his political experience and track record; business acumen; broad political network; alignment with the national leadership of the APC and acceptance throughout the three senatorial districts of state, will give him an edge in the race to the Oke Mosan’s Governor’s Office come 2027.

Amusan, who declared that he is not perturbed by the agitation of Ogun West senatorial district to produce the next governor, pointed out “that the APC party constitution does not bar me as an aspirant from the Ogun Central senatorial to vie for the governorship”.

He added that as a bridge-builder, he remains the only APC governorship aspirant who has the capacity and wherewithal to navigate the zoning dynamism in Ogun politics.

“As a two-term member of the House of Representatives, I earned a reputation as a constituency-focused lawmaker. I forfeited my salary to fund developmental projects and social support for my constituents, to enhance public trust and credibility.

“And with my background in real estate development, the hospitality industry, oil and gas, and merchandise, I believe that I possess that capacity of leveraging Ogun State’s industrial potential. My private sector experience is expected to attract investments and drive economic growth. My strong relationships and network with high net worth individuals, political heavyweights, and policymakers, will benefit Ogun State through increased investment and federal support.

“Although I hail from Ogun Central, I have the ability to bridge historical divisions between the Egba, Ijebu, and Yewa/Awori political blocs. This is critical in a state where zoning considerations are intensely debated, particularly with Ogun West yet to produce a governor since the state’s creation in 1976”, he stated.

Amusan, however, commended former legislators from Southern Nigeria for endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid.

According to him, the endorsement which took place at the Southern Summit of Former Legislators held last weekend in Abeokuta, has further reinforced President Tinubu’s growing support base.

He expressed optimism that his active participation during the summit would further align him with the national APC agenda and bolster his gubernatorial ambition ahead of the 2027 elections.