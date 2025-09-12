2027: Unite or lose presidential bid, Ajibade warns PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kamaldeen Ajibade, has warned that the party could lose the 2027 presidential election if it fails to overcome its internal divisions.

Ajibade spoke in Abuja at the PDP National Restoration Movement National Summit, where he and other party leaders, including the Movement’s National President, Joseph Onuoha, addressed members on the need for reconciliation and unity.

“A fractured PDP cannot heal a fractured nation. It is only when we restore internal harmony and democracy that we can credibly present ourselves as the alternative Nigeria desperately seeks,” Ajibade said.

Party insiders are concerned that if disputes in the party were not resolved, they could resurface before 2027 and further weaken the PDP’s ability to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ajibade stressed, “A house divided against itself cannot stand. A divided PDP cannot win elections. A divided PDP cannot save Nigeria.”

He recalled the PDP’s achievements during its time in government which include stabilising democracy, attracting foreign investment, and introducing reforms in telecommunications, banking and pensions under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Unity requires sacrifice. We must place Nigeria above personal ambition. Ambition is not a sin, but when ambition threatens the core values and existence of the party we have all built, it becomes destructive,” he said.

Ajibade added that restoring harmony would not only strengthen the PDP’s electoral chances in 2027 but also give Nigerians renewed confidence in the country’s future.

“Let me say it plainly, restoring unity in the PDP is restoring survival for Nigeria. A house divided cannot stand, but a house united can withstand any storm,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Onuoha, said the party’s structures in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory were strong enough to deliver candidates in future elections.

Onuoha expressed confidence in the PDP’s candidate for the 2026 FCT election, urging members to put aside grievances and embrace reconciliation.