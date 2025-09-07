2027: Uncertainty in Jonathan’s camp over party platform for likely presidential run

Jonathan

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

There is growing uncertainty in the camp of former President Goodluck Jonathan regarding which political platform he may consider using, should he decide to pursue a return to the presidency in 2027.

Sources close to Jonathan’s camp suggest that the delay in any official declaration stems from ongoing consultations about which of the major opposition parties would best serve his potential ambition.

According to officials familiar with internal discussions, the dilemma appears to revolve around the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of which Jonathan is a founding member, and the recently restructured African Democratic Congress (ADC)—both said to have loyal supporters of the former president within their ranks.

A source within the PDP noted that Jonathan remains undecided, especially given that his allies are split between the two parties. However, the presence of influential figures such as the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the PDP and Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC’s 2023 presidential candidate, is said to weigh heavily on internal dynamics within both platforms.

Complicating matters further are ongoing legal disputes surrounding the leadership structures of the PDP and ADC. Observers believe that the outcomes of these internal issues could significantly shape Jonathan’s decision ahead of the 2027 elections.

One source close to the former president commented:

“There’s optimism in the camp, but also hesitation. While the ADC appears to be aligned with many of Jonathan’s associates, there are still power dynamics at play in both parties that need to be carefully evaluated, “ the source noted.

The same source noted that while Jonathan’s loyalists are pushing for a return to the PDP, citing longstanding affiliations and ideological alignment, strategic considerations continue to delay a final decision.

It was also gathered that a number of political stakeholders, including some former governors and party officials, have expressed interest in supporting Jonathan, should he decide to contest. Some of them are reportedly working behind the scenes to build a coalition that could strengthen his chances.

Despite increasing speculation, no formal statement has been made by Jonathan regarding his intentions for 2027. According to close aides, he is taking his time to weigh all options before making any announcement.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Jonathan’s camp appears focused on ensuring that any potential move is both strategic and unifying, especially in view of the complexities surrounding the upcoming election cycle.