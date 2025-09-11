2027: Tinubu will win by landslide in Ondo — Mandate Elders Forum

President Bola Tinubu

…Lauds Tinubu’s appointments, projects in the state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Mandate Elders Forum has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure a landslide victory in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Akure after the forum’s meeting, facilitator Chief Ademola Ijabiyi declared that Ondo State, which has nearly two million registered voters, would deliver “absolute figures” for Tinubu in the polls.

“Ondo is Tinubu’s base. We should not settle for percentages; we should deliver in numbers,” Ijabiyi said, stressing that elders remain political influencers in their communities and will mobilize support accordingly.

He commended President Tinubu for appointments and ongoing projects in the state, insisting that “Ondo is as good as won” for the president in 2027.

Ijabiyi also urged APC elders to embrace constructive criticism, noting that their role extends beyond training party members to mentoring, advising, and counseling them. “The essence of this gathering is to foster socio-political interaction among elders, because they have a lot of contributions to make,” he added.

In his remarks, the forum’s leader, Chief Erastus Akeju, called on elders to rally round President Tinubu with unwavering support for the party’s leadership at both state and local government levels.

“Clashes at the grassroots level will definitely have an effect, and we must do everything to ensure President Tinubu wins bigger than before across the 18 local government areas of the state,” Akeju said. He described Tinubu as a Yoruba leader whose progress and unification efforts must be supported.

Other speakers at the meeting advised aggrieved party members to put aside their differences in the overall interest of the APC.

The meeting attracted political heavyweights from across the 18 council areas of the state, including former Chief Judge Justice Sehinde Kumuyi, former SSG Princess Oladunni Odu, former Education Commissioner Pastor Femi Agagu, ex-lawmaker Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Chief Korede Duyile, former PDP state chairman Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, Chief Bailey Arohunmolase, Chief Femi Bakare, and Senator Yele Omogunwa.

Others in attendance were Chief Olabisi Johnson, Princess Bukky Abike Oluderu, former Deputy Speaker Hon. Samuel Aderoboye, Chief Bode Sunmonu, and Hon. Nimbe Tawose.