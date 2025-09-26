2027: Tinubu support group inaugurates secretariat, 2,000 ward executives in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG), a support organisation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commissioned a new state secretariat and inaugurated over 2,000 ward executives across Ondo State.

Speaking at the event, AMG’s Director General, Olumuyiwa Asagunla, described the development as a bold step to consolidate the group’s grassroots structure in Ondo and beyond. He said the building would serve as both the state secretariat and the group’s national headquarters.

“Asiwaju Mandate Group is already present in Osun, Ekiti, and is expanding to Lagos. This secretariat will eventually serve as our national headquarters,” Asagunla declared.

He explained that the group’s decision to support President Tinubu was based on the president’s courage to remove fuel subsidy immediately after assuming office, a policy he argued was previously promised by rivals but never implemented.

According to him, while Nigerians initially faced hardship following the subsidy removal, recent improvements in commodity prices and fuel supply showed signs of economic recovery under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“What we are doing is not campaigning but sensitising Nigerians to understand and take advantage of government policies. If people see the benefits themselves, no one will need to beg them to support Asiwaju when the time comes,” he added.

The group’s Director of Special Duties, Balajobi Babatunde, said the inauguration of executives drawn from the 203 wards in Ondo State was inspired by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who urged the group to take visible steps in backing the president’s vision.

“By the special grace of God, we have 203 wards in Ondo State, and we are inaugurating 10 executives from each ward, making 2,030 in total. The mammoth crowd you see today is evidence of massive grassroots support for our president,” Babatunde said.

He dismissed claims of rivalry with other Tinubu support groups, stressing that AMG’s efforts were complementary.

“We are not competing with any other support group. We are working towards one common goal — the continuity and success of President Bola Tinubu’s vision,” he noted.