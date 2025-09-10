2027: Tinubu Support Group in Ondo raises alarm over alleged victimisation

President Bola Tinubu.

— Says Promoting Tinubu’s Good Works Shouldn’t Be a Crime

— Allegations Baseless, Aiyedatiwa Is a Bridge Builder, Not a Divider – Pro-Governor Group

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, the Grassroot Movement for Tinubu (GMT) in Ondo State, has raised concerns over what it described as alleged victimisation of its members.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media, Oyewamide Ojo, the group said it was disturbed by a circulating voice message purportedly relaying discussions from a meeting said to have involved the state governor, council chairmen, and top officials.

According to Ojo, the message alleged that GMT members could face removal from government positions. He described the claims as troubling, insisting that GMT’s sole mandate is to promote President Tinubu’s achievements through programmes such as free medical outreaches and upcoming sports initiatives across Ondo’s senatorial districts.

Ojo stressed that the group has no involvement in matters relating to local government funds and maintained that supporting President Tinubu should not be misinterpreted as disloyalty to the state government.

The statement also disclosed that the alleged threats had prompted the resignation of a councillor, Mr. Babatunde Falae, from the group. GMT, however, reiterated its loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu, calling on stakeholders to prioritize unity and dialogue.

Meanwhile, a counter-statement from the Ondo Solidarity Forum, a group loyal to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, dismissed GMT’s claims as “unfounded.”

Signed by Obadofin Ademola, the forum described Governor Aiyedatiwa as a “peaceful and inclusive leader” who remains one of President Tinubu’s strongest allies in Ondo State. Ademola said the governor had never authorised any form of victimisation, urging GMT to avoid internal conflicts and focus instead on strengthening party unity.