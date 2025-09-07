2027: South West wil vote massively for Tinubu — Oyo Rep

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FERMA, Rep. Aderemi Oseni, says President Bola Tinubu will record a landslide victory in the South West in 2027.

Oseni, member representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Lagos.

Oseni said the people of the region would vote massively for the President to ensure his re-election, adding that political stakeholders in the zone were already working towards victory ahead of 2027.

The lawmaker noted that his support group, Remi Oseni Committee of Friends (ROCOF), comprising over 200,000 people, had hit the ground running in the six southwest states, mobilising support for the President.

He said that the group had a plan to mobilise 10 million votes for the reelection of President Tinubu in the next general elections.

Commending various reforms and development strides of the President, Oseni said that the forum is a truly dynamic non-political and non-ethnic forum that brings together like-minded individuals in Oyo State and Nigeria.”

“At ROKOF, we have no fewer than 200,000 members who share our vision for the rebirth of Oyo State and who are also committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu across political divides.

“In the Southwest, we have a vision to achieve at least 75 per cent of voter turnout and ensure APC secures nothing less than 10 million votes in the presidential election,”he said.

He said that the group would leverage the gains of the President’s reform to mobilise support for the APC and ensure the party secures a landslide victory in Oyo State ,Southwest and beyond.

“For the record, ROKOF is not a rival to our political party, APC; rather, it is a movement of like-minds seeking the rebirth of an Oyo State and Nigeria where justice reigns, where equity becomes an honour, where accountability is our culture.

“We are committed to good governance, where we share prosperity together as we make progress as a nation.

“Equally, sustainable development remains our cornerstone in the cause of our goal.

“This is what ROKOF stands for, and we have started mobilising our people for continuous voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election,” Oseni added.

Speaking on the President’s achievements in the area of infrastructure, Oseni, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), said that the President had exceeded expectations in the delivery of legacy projects.

Oseni said that it had become imperative to provide constituents and indeed Nigerians with an understanding of what the federal government had been doing to meet people’s yearnings and aspirations.

According to him, consistent with its House oversight responsibilities, the committee has traveled around the country to monitor and scrutinise key federal projects that fall within its purview.

“We have been to nearly all states of the federation where the federal government is either rehabilitating or reconstructing federal roads or constructing new ones.

“These assignments have also given us the opportunity to see all the new infrastructures that have been in some of the areas that we least expected the government can speedily cover within the last two years.

“Our findings clearly show that Nigeria is in transition from the period of deplorable road infrastructure to an era of linking our economy to the development of strategic transport infrastructure projects.

“We have seen the existing federal roads undergoing either massive rehabilitation or outright reconstruction, both in the north and the south.

“We have also seen the speed at which the administration of President Tinubu is implementing his legacy projects,” he said.

According to him, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry superhighways are notable examples of these legacy projects.

The lawmaker said that the resolve of Tinubu’s administration to reconstruct Ibadan-Ilesa-Akure-Benin highways was also notable.

He said it was unfortunate that the opposition only talks about the challenges in the country, ignoring the great development strides the government had recorded.

Oseni said Tinubu was laying “the foundation of a new Nigeria, a truly recalibrated federation founded on competitive economy, efficient governance structure, and functional infrastructure.”

Vanguard News