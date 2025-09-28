2027 Presidency: Ignore N-Central at your peril, group warns parties

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The North-Central has demanded that Nigeria’s presidency be ceded to the zone in 2027, with a warning that any political party that ignores the call would risk losing votes in the region.

At a press conference in Abuja, the North-Central Renaissance Movement (NCRM), led by its chairman and convener, Professor K’tso Nghargbu, said the region; which comprises Niger, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara States and the Federal Capital Territory, has never produced an elected president or vice president since independence despite its role in national stability.

“It is our duty and responsibility to state clearly that the North-Central geopolitical zone seeks, requests, and demands that political parties cede their presidential ticket to our region. Patronising us means having our votes. Despising us means losing our votes,” Nghargbu declared.

He said the zone is well positioned to bridge Nigeria’s political divides, particularly the recurring tensions between elites in the far North and their counterparts in the South.

Nghargbu also noted that some political figures from the North-Central have already signalled interest in the 2027 race, pointing to Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while stressing that other aspirants from the region are welcome.

The movement further backed calls for independent candidacy in Nigeria’s Constitution, describing it as a way to check the dominance of political parties.

“Independent candidature is one of the answers Nigeria needs. It checks the excesses of political parties that deny genuine aspirants a chance,” Nghargbu stated.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the NCRM maintained that ceding the presidency to the North-Central was not only a matter of fairness but also a strategic move to strengthen peace, unity, and stability in the country.