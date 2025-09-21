2027: Power should remain in the South – SNPF

By John Alechenu, Abuja

As the 2027 general elections approach, the South-North Progressive Forum (SNPF) has launched a nationwide campaign advocating for fairness, equity, and rotation of presidential power between the North and South.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Sunday, the Chairman of the forum, Comrade Festus Onyekwulisi, argued that retaining the presidency in the South in 2027 would better serve national cohesion.

“Our analysis of Nigeria’s political history reveals that the North has held the presidency for about 24 years while the South has only had 18. Giving the South another four years in 2027 will correct this imbalance and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic spirit of inclusion,” he said.

He noted that beyond elite agreements on zoning, deliberate mobilization of citizens is necessary to build a nationwide consensus. According to him, the SNPF has established structures in over 30,000 communities and appointed coordinators to rally voters, with a target of 10 million votes for a southern candidate.

Onyekwulisi stressed that the forum’s philosophy of “rightful defection” encourages voters to prioritize competence, equity, and credibility over party loyalty.

While campaigning for power to remain in the South in 2027, the SNPF pledged to support a northern candidate in 2031, describing it as part of its commitment to national integration.

The forum also urged all political parties, particularly the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to adopt fair zoning arrangements that reflect equity.

Additionally, the SNPF called for legislative reforms to grant the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) full state status, in line with the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Abuja’s equal status. The group proposed that the FCT should have a governor, three senatorial districts, representation in the House of Representatives, and increased federal allocations.