2027 polls: Tinubu has stabilised economy, must be supported – Reps Ahmed

By Henry Obetta

The lawmaker representing Agege Federal Constituency, Dr. Wale Ahmed, has commended President Bola Tinubu for stabilising the economy of the country just as he urged Nigerians to throw their weight behind the president in 2027.

The lawmaker also assured his constituents of a more stable and better governance by his office and the APC-led administration.

Ahmed said this at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Agege Secretariat Hall in Lagos.

The meeting was held to highlight the key activities and initiatives undertaken by his office and the APC government over the past years and to renew the hopes of the people on stability in the country despite the current hardships.

In his speech, Ahmed commended President Tinubu stating that under his administration, he has been able to courageously remove fuel subsidy and unify the foreign exchange markets.

The lawmaker said: “The two presidents before our President recognised the fact that they needed to remove fuel subsidy but they did not have enough courage to, with due respect to them. We must praise and thank President Tinubu for his courage.

“In the last two years, our foreign reserve has grown above $40 billion. Let me explain the significance of that. If you don’t have good money, in foreign reserve, no country will do business with you. No country will bring their money to come and invest in a country that will check its account and cannot find tangible amount.

“People who don’t understand, are saying that there are things to do with money, Why then are they keeping money? We have to keep that money so that foreign direct investment can come in and these investments have been flowing in so much in the last two years. It is more than what we got as foreign direct investment in the last 10 years.”

Speaking further, Ahmed explained how the President had brought about stability in the country’s economy, saying that prices of certain goods have reduced drastically and how he planned to improve the economy through on-going road construction projects.

He said: “President Tinubu has also been able to reduce inflation, and that has translated into reduction in the prices of food items. The opposition, they don’t want to talk about that. There was a time rice was #110,000 now I don’t know if rice is up to #60,000. Some people are not saying that, but it takes alot of financial engineering to achieve that.

“On the the Lagos Calabar coastal highway, some people may think it does not concern them, but it is still within the same country. Anybody who has time should go to Lekki and see what’s going on there. That road is going to go along the Atlantic ocean up to Calabar passing through many states. So you can imagine the economic benefit that will come with that.

“In the same way, the Sokoto-Badagry expressway. That project has been on paper, for more than 40 years. No President has been courageous enough to go ahead and do it. These are landmark projects, that road will also pass from Sokoto to Badagry, it will pass through so many states, it would open up villages and people will start benefitting. That’s another thing the President has done.”

Speaking further, Ahmed said: “If you cannot relate with the road projects because it did not pass through Agege, you should relate with over N90 billion that has been given as loan to students. Now the issue of you are brilliant, you have school cert but your parents cannot afford to send you to the university has become a thing of the past.

“It is under this government, in the last two years that minimum wage increased more than 100% from 30,000 to 70,000, it is also under this government that coppers allowances moved from 20,025 to 77 1000.”

While noting that a lot needs to be achieved, the lawmaker ensured that work was ongoing by the President and the APC led govt.

“We are not there yet. I know some people still have issues, some people still have challenges. We will get there. The important thing is that this government, the APC, President Tinubu, is working in the right direction and when you are in the right direction, you will eventually get to where you are going.

“As far as I’m concerned, President Tinubu’s components should just relax and allow him have his second term”, he said.