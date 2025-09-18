2027: PDP’s open presidential ticket a political bazaar, failed roadmap — APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) declaration that its 2027 presidential ticket is open to all regions, describing the move as a “political bazaar” and evidence of a failed roadmap.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Friday, said the opposition party’s position reflects confusion and lack of direction, noting that the PDP has been struggling to regain relevance since being rejected by Nigerians in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

“One wonders if the PDP even remembers where it kept its compass — because for a supposed major party to be so directionless and indecisive on such a basic matter confirms its reputation as a house divided against itself,” Oladejo said.

He accused the PDP of inconsistency, pointing to its initial zoning stance that excluded some regions before backtracking under pressure from vested interests.

“What kind of clownish political gang behaves this way and still expects to be taken seriously by Nigerians?” Oladejo queried, adding that the party’s ticket has now “degenerated into a clearance sale of its last remaining relevance.”

According to him, the dominance of the APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left the PDP politically disoriented: “The truth is simple: the larger-than-life image of the ruling APC, under the tested leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has so overwhelmed the PDP that it no longer knows whether to go left, right, or in circles.”

Oladejo maintained that the PDP’s “open ticket” exposes its internal divisions, ethnic suspicions, and inability to learn from past failures, warning that Nigerians would not be deceived.

“While the PDP staggers like a drunk searching for direction, the APC remains solidly focused on governance, stability, and reforms that will secure the future of our great nation,” he said.