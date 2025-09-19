2027: PDP should micro zone presidency to Southeast if there’s honesty  —  Dan Ulasi

Dan Ulasi.

Bayo Wahab

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Ulasi, says if there is honesty within the party, its presidential ticket for 2027 should be micro-zoned to the Southeast.

Ulasi stated this on Friday while speaking on The Morning Show on Arise Television.

He explained that although the PDP had zoned the presidency to the South, equity demands that the Southeast should have the slot since it remains the only southern region yet to produce a president under the current dispensation.

Ulasi said, “The party has zoned the presidency to the South, and if there is honesty, they should micro zone it to Southeast because now, we are the only zone, theoretically speaking, that has not had a presidency in this dispensation, and the Northeast too.”

When asked about the PDP’s possible candidate for the 2027 election, Ulasi declined to speculate, insisting that the outcome rests with God.

“I’ll answer that question by telling you that only God will answer that question to say whether PDP will have made the presidency in 2027. Only God knows who will be alive tomorrow morning,” he said.

Ulasi, however, expressed optimism about the party’s survival, noting recent efforts to reposition it.

“At the last national executive meeting, almost seven of our governors were there, and it was refreshing that everybody is now discussing how to reorganize the party, put it in a stronger footing for 2027 and other subsequent elections that are coming,” he added.

The PDP chieftain’s comment came amid the ongoing efforts by party leaders to woo former President Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to run as the party’s candidate in 2027.

Vanguard News