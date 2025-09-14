2027: PDP says more aspirants eyeing presidential ticket beyond Jonathan, Obi, Makinde

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that several aspirants are quietly positioning themselves for its 2027 presidential ticket, beyond former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

PDP Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, told Vanguard in Abuja on Sunday that the party is currently engaged in intense internal negotiations and consultations to determine who will eventually emerge as its flagbearer.

His comments came after Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro listed Jonathan, Obi, and Makinde among those being considered. Moro also noted that other qualified contenders from the South could still join the race as consultations deepen.

“Those names you mentioned are still speculations. Right now, what is paramount in the party is negotiations and discussions, with people trying to identify who will be the most credible candidate,” Osuoha said.

He stressed that while public attention is on the three figures, other potential aspirants across the South are already holding private talks with stakeholders to position themselves.

According to him, the party’s immediate priority is to hold its national convention to elect new officers who will steer the PDP for the next four years. After the convention, focus will shift to pruning down the number of presidential aspirants ahead of the primaries.

“It is during that period that we will narrow it down to those who are going to contest. The party will want to conduct a free and fair primary to maintain transparency and prove that when we talk about democracy, we live by it,” he said.

Osuoha explained that the PDP’s zoning arrangement will guide the choice of candidate, noting that the presidency has been zoned to the South.

“Whoever will contest must come from the South-West, South-East, or South-South,” he stated, adding that regional balance and party unity would be crucial factors.

He emphasized that stabilizing the party ahead of the 2027 elections remains the top priority: “The major point now is just to hold a national convention and make sure the party is stable without rancour or crisis.”

The PDP is expected to intensify internal negotiations in the coming weeks, with the outcome shaping its strategy for the 2027 general elections.