2027: PDP demands legal backing for electronic result transmission

…vows to resist election manipulation

…urges INEC: ‘No glitches, no excuses’

…insists on real-time result uploads to protect voters’ will

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a legal framework mandating the electronic transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that it will resist any attempt to undermine the will of Nigerians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the party was concerned about past electoral challenges and insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure real-time transmission of results directly from polling units.

“There must be no glitches in 2027. If technology can support seamless financial transactions nationwide, then INEC must guarantee that its election technology functions effectively on election day,” Ologunagba said.

He emphasised that the credibility of the polls depends on transparency and accuracy, urging INEC to “rise to its constitutional duty” and provide a process where “every vote counts, and every vote is seen to count.”

The PDP spokesman argued that the necessary infrastructure already exists to ensure smooth electronic transmission of results and noted that any failure would raise doubts about the integrity of the process.

“Votes must count and be counted. The only way democracy can thrive is for INEC to guarantee real-time transmission of results to prevent manipulation,” he added.

Ologunagba further warned that the 2027 elections must be free, fair, and devoid of excuses. “The era of glitches is over. Nigerians deserve a credible election, and the PDP will continue to advocate for nothing less,” he stated.

He also criticised what he described as premature campaigns by political actors ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that such actions could overheat the polity and strain INEC’s regulatory capacity.

Providing updates on preparations for the party’s national convention, scheduled to hold in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, 2025, Ologunagba said mobilisation was ongoing across party structures.

“You will recall that on September 2, we inaugurated the National Convention Organising Committee, which immediately went into action. There are now 11 subcommittees covering transportation, logistics, security, media, and other areas to guarantee a seamless convention,” he explained.

He noted that zoning arrangements for national offices had been approved by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), while regional structures were finalising micro-zoning.

“The rescue and restoration of true democratic principles can only come through the PDP. Our convention will produce a united party ready to present credible alternatives to Nigerians,” Ologunagba said.

He also commended party leaders across the country for their commitment and resilience, saying it reflected the PDP’s readiness to engage Nigerians in the democratic process.