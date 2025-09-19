2027 Oyo Governorship ticket: Ladoja not opposed to winner from other zones

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, says he is not opposed to a non indigene of Ibadan from another zone becoming Oyo State governor.

Ladoja stated this when some politicians and eminent persons from “Oke-Ogun”, Oyo North zone, paid him a courtesy visit at his Bodija Ibadan residence on Friday.

Among personalities on the entourage included a former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning in Lagos State, Dr Ismail Adewusi, former Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment in Oyo State, Mr Adebayo Olagbenro.

Others include a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, and Chief Isaac Koleoso, among others.

The Olubadan-designate said that the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and Chief Bola Ige were not Ibadan indigenes, but while serving as Premier and governor developed Ibadan.

Ladoja advised the other zones having interest in the governorship position to properly negotiate with Ibadan to take advantage of the population size of the city to realise their ambition.

He disclosed that his intention when he was the governor was to support his deputy from Ogbomoso, Dr Adebayo Alao-Akala, to take over from him while deputy governor would come from Ibadan and let the process continue to other zones after Alao-Akala’s tenure.

This process, he said, would have made all zones in the state to have a taste of the governorship seat.

“It is the quality of the person coming out to sit in that position that should matter to all of us. Others zone must give us somebody we can support, trust, gentle that can do the work diligently,” he said.

In his remarks, Adewusi, commended the leadership qualities of Ladoja noting that he possessed necessary wide social, economic and political network that would assist him in developing Ibadanland.

“He has a lot of advice to give to politicians of today because he has been one,”he said.

Also, Olagbenro described Ladoja as somebody that always wants justice, unity and peaceful co-existence in the state.

He prayed for good health, wisdom and grace for the Olubadan-designate to achieve his good dreams for Ibadanland and the entire Yoruba race.

Also, the former deputy governor, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, said that God had endowed Ladoja with sufficient resources being former governor and distinguished senator, to succeed as traditional ruler.

“He has seen it all in business and political space, now as traditional ruler, he would be able to garner all the experiences for the benefits of people.

“He also knows how to manage affairs between politicians and traditional council to ensure peace in the land,” he said.