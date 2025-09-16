2027: Olawepo-Hashim vindicated as PDP Legal Adviser says zoning won’t bar aspirants

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Solidarity Movement has hailed the clarification by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, that the party’s zoning arrangement will not prevent aspirants from any region from contesting its presidential ticket in 2027.

Ajibade, speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, explained that while zoning is a useful tool for equity, it cannot override the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees all citizens the right to seek elective office.

“Even if we zone our presidential candidate to the South, it will not stop anybody from any part of the country from showing interest. We cannot do things that will contradict the Constitution of Nigeria, which is the grand norm,” Ajibade stated.

Reacting, the South West Coordinator of the movement, Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, described the clarification as a “major victory” for democracy and a vindication of Dr. Olawepo-Hashim’s long-held position on inclusive politics.

“By taking this step, the PDP has chosen fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that every qualified Nigerian has a chance to contest without discrimination,” Olaniyi said.

The group has consistently argued that zoning must not be weaponised to exclude competent leaders, particularly from the North, stressing that party arrangements should never supersede constitutional rights.

Dr. Olawepo-Hashim, a businessman turned politician, is widely recognised for his issue-based politics and efforts to bridge Nigeria’s North-South divide. His rising profile has continued to fuel speculation about a possible presidential bid in 2027.