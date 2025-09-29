2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo never endorsed Tinubu – Mbata

By Dennis Agbo

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, has dismissed reports that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 general elections.

Mbata’s clarification follows claims by certain individuals who presented themselves as leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, alleging that the group had declared support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Reacting, Mbata described the claims as false, stressing that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, being a non-partisan socio-cultural body, has no jurisdiction to endorse candidates for political office.

“This (endorsement) is not to my knowledge. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a socio-cultural organization, not a political party. It is not in a position to endorse or refuse to endorse anyone,” Mbata stated.

He further urged the public to disregard the claims, noting that there is only one recognized leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under his authority as President General.