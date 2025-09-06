2027: Nobody can convince Nigerians not to vote for Tinubu – TSG

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, Umar Tanko Yakasai, has said no politician has the wherewithal to convince Nigerians not to vote for President Bola Tinubu.

This is as the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmed, has said that there is no vacancy in Aso Villa, supporting her statement, with the claims that the solid foundation of the President would earn him re-election.

Recall that Kabir Marafa, who served as Senator for Zamfara Central from 2011 to 2019 had threatened to reduce President Tinubu’s vote by one million in 2027 for allegedly abandoning those that worked for his victory in 2023.

Senator Marafa was the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization DG in Zamfara state.

But the TSG Director-General said that Senator Marafa does not have what it takes to reduce Tinubu’s vote in the 2027 election.

He also dismissed the opposition coalition, describing it as “a pack of dominoes” made up of politicians with poor governance records.

He said: “We’re not afraid of the coalition because we have a lot to tell Nigerians. A lot has been done by the Tinubu administration. It is delusional for anyone to think he can take even one bite away from Tinubu.”

He alleged that the opposition leaders now regrouping were the same people responsible for past misgovernance and looting of the nation’s commonwealth. “These are people we know very well; we know their antecedents and their poor records. We will expose them if they try to rewrite their history of failure while they were in power,” he added.

Maintaining that Tinubu’s performance, would attract massive votes gor him, the TSG DG said: “Anybody, who ascribes to himself the ability to take even one vote away from Asiwaju is either dellusional or paranoid why because from what the Minister has narrated, no right thinking Nigerian would not want President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go for a second time.

“The President has achieved tremendously and setting aright the economic foundation of this country. I think nobody has the wherewithal to convince Nigerians not to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Addressing members of TSG at a courtesy visit, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Ahmed, declared that there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027, claiming that President Tinubu is already laying an irreversible foundation of development that will secure his return to office.

She said Tinubu has gone beyond quick fixes and is tackling the root causes of the nation’s setbacks, building what she described as “a permanent foundation for future generations.”

“He is addressing from the foundation the issues that set the nation back. President Tinubu is creating a permanent foundation for our country, and our children and grandchildren will thank him in the future. That is why there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027,” the minister said.