2027: No court order removed Mark, Aregbesola from ADC leadership – Party

…Says reports are fake news, ruling misrepresented to create confusion after INEC recognition

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed reports suggesting that a court order removed Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary of the party, describing them as politically motivated fake news.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party clarified that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 4 September 2025, merely rejected an ex-parte application filed by Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and directed that the defendants be put on notice. The case was adjourned to 15 September for hearing.

The clarification followed the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) recognition of the new ADC leadership under Mark and Aregbesola, a development that sparked resistance from some party members.

“Contrary to misleading publications, the court did not restrain Senator David Mark and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola from functioning as National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC. What the court ordered was for the defendants to be notified and to appear to show cause why the application should not be granted,” the statement read.

The certified ruling, signed by Justice Nwite and certified by Kasope Kafayat Bola, Registrar of the Federal High Court, shows four orders: refusal of the plaintiff’s ex-parte motion, notice to defendants, directive for them to appear, and adjournment of the matter to 15 September.

The ADC accused “political jobbers” of twisting the ruling in an attempt to destabilise the party following INEC’s recognition of its new leadership.

“Having failed to stop INEC from acknowledging the leadership change in ADC, these agents of destabilisation are now resorting to misrepresenting court rulings to sow confusion and undermine opposition parties,” the statement added.

The party urged journalists and the public to verify reports before publication or circulation, warning against the dangers of misinformation.