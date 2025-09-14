2027: Nigeria can’t afford another wasted electoral cycle – ADA

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The promoters of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) have warned that Nigerians cannot afford to allow the 2027 election cycle to become another wasted opportunity.

Protem National Secretary of the party, Dr. Umar Ardo, stated this in Abuja on Sunday, insisting that both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its predecessor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had mismanaged Nigeria when given the chance to fix it.

He said: “The hour of decision is now. Nigeria cannot afford another wasted election cycle. 2027 must not be business as usual.

The recycled politicians of APC, PDP and sundry have forfeited every moral right to lead this country. They have failed, and failed woefully. Their continued grip on power is a death sentence for Nigeria’s survival as a nation. But a new dawn is possible – if the patriotic elites, men and women, and the Nigerian youths, unite under one banner, the ADA banner. Together, we can birth a political renaissance rooted in justice.”

Ardo explained that the ADA, which recently received provisional approval to operate from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), held the key to unlocking Nigeria’s potential and securing her future.

He lamented that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the nation had steadily drifted into “economic bankruptcy, political instability, social unrest, and disunity,” despite its vast human and material resources.

According to him, “a visionless, venal, corrupt, insensitive and banal political class” had hijacked the country for over two decades, enriching themselves while ordinary Nigerians languished in poverty and insecurity.

He argued that while Nigeria has a pool of enlightened and patriotic elites, too many have stayed aloof from politics, leaving governance in the hands of corrupt politicians.

“As 2027 looms, we are witnessing the same tragic cycle again,” Ardo said. “The very politicians who wrecked the present and mortgaged the future are once again jostling for power under the old platforms that destroyed the country – APC, PDP and others.”

Describing ADA as “not just another party but the moral rebirth of our nation,” he called on Nigerians to unite under the new platform to “salvage democracy and rebuild Nigeria.”