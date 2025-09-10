2027: INEC worried over early campaigns by politicians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has expressed concern over the growing resort to early campaigns by politicians and their surrogates in clear violation of extant laws.

INEC national commissioner and Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute TEI, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a stakeholders roundtable convened to examine ‘The Challenges of Premature Political Campaigns”.

According to him, early campaigns are now disguised as “appreciation” or “philanthropy”, done via billboards, social media and even in physical gatherings.

Details later…