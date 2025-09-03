Sirika

Former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has denied reports linking him to the opposition coalition formed to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, the two-term minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari said he had no involvement in the group and never would.

“No, I am not,” Sirika said when asked if he was part of the coalition.

“Yesterday, I was with Chief Bayo Onanuga in the Presidential Villa and he said I was in the coalition. I told him I was not and never will be. He said he got that from the reports. People can join coalition, it is democracy.”

Sirika’s clarification followed speculations after his visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, where he confirmed holding talks with Onanuga, presidential spokesperson.

The coalition, spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, announced in July that it had adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform for the 2027 general elections.

According to its promoters, the alliance aims to provide “competent, capable, and compassionate leadership” focused on the welfare of Nigerians.

Prominent figures linked to the coalition include Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Senate President David Mark, who has been named National Chairman of the ADC.

Sirika, however, distanced himself from the coalition, insisting he has no ties to the opposition front.

When asked if his visit to President Bola Tinubu was intended to secure a soft landing for the charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the former minister said it would be prejudicial for him to comment on the issue.

He said, “The purpose of the meeting was to officially pay our condolences to the President, who did extremely well after the demise of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

It will be recalled that since Sirika left office in 2023, he’s been facing trial for alleged corruption and abuse of office.

The EFCC accused Sirika of awarding multi-billion naira contracts to companies owned by his family members, including his daughter, Fatima Sirika, and son-in-law, Jalal Hamma.

