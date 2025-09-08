2027: I got Peter Obi’s approval to join ADC — Rhodes-Vivour

2023 Labour Party Governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, yesterday, revealed that he received the approval of LP’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, before joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Rhodes-Vivour stressed that Lagos cannot be “pocketed by one man.”

When asked if Obi approved his move to ADC, he responded:

“Yes. Certainly. A representative of his was at the declaration on Saturday. Peter Obi and I are communicating, we are aligned. There is no step I am taking that he is not aware of. We have all agreed that the only way for the opposition to have a successful election is through a coalition. Regardless of where anybody may be at this time, we are working towards that aim.”

On whether he could displace President Bola Tinubu’s political structure in Lagos, Rhodes-Vivour said:

“I don’t believe that Lagos belongs to one man. That is why my movement is called Our Lagos. Lagos is our shared responsibility; it is our home. The idea that Lagos belongs to one man is something I completely reject. The idea that our commonwealth can be commandeered by one man for over two decades is something I stand against.

“It is not about me; it is about the people of Lagos and Nigeria. Look at Alimosho Local Government — the inner roads are terrible. Instead of fixing them, local government chairmen go around with policemen to prevent the opposition from holding gatherings on Lion Field.

“If they provided good governance, they wouldn’t be worried about the opposition or resorting to violence and intimidation. Violence is the last refuge of politicians.”