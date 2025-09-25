2027: Ganduje’s men move to retake Kano, back Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

Critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State, on Thursday converged on Abuja for a strategy development meeting on how to take the state back from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Some of those at the meeting included the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; a former Governor of the state and immediate-past National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; former governor and Senator, Kabiru Gaya; Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Ismaila; Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abba Bichi; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Ata; Senator Basheer Lado; State Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, Commander Murtala, Ibrahim Zakari, Hon. Alhassan Kabiru, Shaban Ibrahim Sharda, Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.

Speaking after the meeting, Ganduje said critical APC stakeholders from Kano State decided to meet and “examine the state of the party and to assure Mr President that we in APC in Kano are solely behind him”

He said APC in Kano remained intact and has continued to witness several defections of high-profile politicians from other parties.

Attributing the feat to President Tinubu’s friendly policy for Kano, he said, “We appreciate his policy reforms and the good work he is doing for the country, for Kano and the appointments he has given to the people of Kano.

“You are all aware of what happened in the last election. We were about to win, but we didn’t win again. Since then, our party has remained intact, and thanks to the policies of the President, we have been able to attract high-profile figures from other parties. We have a serving Senator, Ismaila Kawu, serving members of the House of Representatives, a former speaker of the Kano State Assembly, and former state lawmakers. We have many members of the State Assembly who have joined our party. We have commissioners and the Secretary to the State Government SSG, who left the NNPP government and party to join our party.

“We have resolved to continue to work very hard to ensure that we succeed in the next gubernatorial election in Kano State.

“We are here to strategize and see how we can encourage our people to go and register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration CVR. So far, we are doing very well. Our members will register and during the election, we will come out in large numbers so that we can win the election. We assure you that our party is solid in Kano State and will continue to be so”, he added.

On his part, Senator Jibrin said the meeting took note of the various appointments the president has made to Kano people, as well as the projects he has initiated in the state and the entire Northern region.

He said the stakeholders analysed the strength of the APC in Kano State and concluded that the party is sure-footed ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The meeting examined the state of our state and our party. We counted several projects that have been implemented, and others are ongoing in our state and indeed other Northern States.

“The president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has done well. We also took note of the various appointments that the president has given to us. We are solidly behind him because we have never asked him for anything that he didn’t do for us. We, as stakeholders, have resolved to return home and rally our people to continue supporting the President.