2027: Ex-APC scribe, Ovuakporie backs Oborevwori

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

…says he’s a ‘devpt Czar’

In preparation to the 2027 general elections, the Immediate past secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, has declared that the upcoming 2027 gubernatorial election is solely between Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and no other candidate.

In a statement personally signed, Ovuakporie, who is also the Executive Assistant (Political) to the governor, praised Oborevwori’s leadership, referring to him as the state’s ‘development Czar’.

According to Ovuakporie, the title reflects the enduring legacy of impactful leadership, transformative projects, and unwavering dedication to the people he serves.

Ovuakporie emphasized that Governor Oborevwori’s administration has been marked by a clear vision and a structured agenda aimed at the comprehensive development of Delta State. He noted that the More Agenda Administration has been pivotal in establishing high standards for public service

He said; “Governor Oborevwori’s tenure has been defined by a clear vision, a well-structured agenda, and a steadfast commitment to the holistic development of Delta State. The More Agenda Administration, which he has championed, has served as a guiding framework for his governance, ensuring that every aspect of public service is measured by the standards of excellence, accountability, and inclusivity.”

“Oborevwori has not only earned the admiration of Delta State’s citizens but also the respect of political leaders across the nation. His achievements in infrastructure development, human capital growth, healthcare improvement, security enhancement, and agricultural investment have positioned Delta State as a model of progress in a nation still grappling with the challenges of development.”

“The Governor’s ability to implement signature projects and programs that have uplifted the lives of thousands of Deltans is a testament to his leadership and vision.”

“Under his stewardship, Delta State has emerged as a beacon of hope and progress. The Governor’s character—uncompromising, disciplined, humble, God-fearing, and compassionate—has inspired a sense of unity and purpose among the people of Delta State.”

“His leadership style is characterized by a deep commitment to the welfare of all citizens, ensuring that no segment of the population is left behind. This inclusive approach has earned him the trust and loyalty of the people, who view him not just as a leader, but as a father figure and a guiding light in times of uncertainty.”

“As the nation moves towards 2027, Governor Sheriff remains a formidable figure in the political landscape. His track record of delivering results and his unwavering dedication to the people have made him a symbol of hope and progress.”

He continued; “The Governor’s presence is a deterrent to those who might seek to undermine his efforts or challenge his leadership. Deltans, who have witnessed the transformative impact of his governance, are united in their support for him. His name is a source of pride and a reminder of the power of leadership that puts the people first”.

“In a world where political leaders often prioritize personal gain over the greater good, Governor Sheriff stands out as a rare example of a leader who is truly committed to the development of his people.”

“His legacy will be defined by the progress he has achieved and the future he has built for Delta State. As we march towards 2027, Sheriff will be overwhelmingly reelected as he enters the contest with no one and continues to be the voice of hope, progress, and unity in Delta State”, he added.