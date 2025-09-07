2027: Enugu APC women endorse Tinubu, inaugurate women’s wing

President Bola Tinubu

By Dennis Agbo

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement took place during the 2025 APC Enugu Women Stakeholders’ Conference, held in Enugu at the weekend.

In her keynote address, the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile-Idele, who coordinated the endorsement process, described President Tinubu as a leader whose “unwavering commitment to renewing the hope of Nigerians has endeared him to party members across the country.”

Delivering a goodwill message, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, urged the women to remain steadfast in their support for the APC-led administration.

Nnaji said: “President Tinubu has shown, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, that women are not on the margins but at the very centre of Nigeria’s transformation. This is why we must continue to support his vision and work to ensure its success in 2027 and beyond.”

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives for Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chimaobi Atu, backed the endorsement, stressing that the APC-led government has already touched many lives in Enugu State and across Nigeria through the provision of critical infrastructure, roads, and empowerment programmes.

“This endorsement is not just about politics, but about consolidating what has already been started. 2027 will be a chance to deepen these gains,” Atu said.

The Enugu State APC Chairman, Hon. Ugochukwu Agballah, noted that the state chapter had been repositioned to lead the resurgence of APC in Enugu, with strong backing from Chief Nnaji.

The APC State Women Leader, Prof. Amaka Onu, reaffirmed the women’s commitment to playing a more active role in governance and leadership. Other speakers echoed her position, stressing that women would no longer accept being relegated in party and national affairs.