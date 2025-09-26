2027: Coalition demands Atiku, Obi’s full transition into ADC

The opposition coalition has directed its members, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, to resign from their current political parties and fully join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which it adopted as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The directive was announced in Abuja on Thursday by the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, following a caucus meeting attended by senior party leaders and prominent political figures.

He added that all issues concerning the African Democratic Association (ADA) had been settled. “The coalition has rested everything concerning the ADA. That means, they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association,” he noted.

“Though final order has been given to all members to resign membership of other political parties, the caucus was silent on the timeline,” Abdullahi said.

Since the coalition’s unveiling of the ADC on July 2, a number of opposition leaders have defected, but many, including Atiku and Obi, have yet to formally cut ties with their former platforms.

Atiku has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but is yet to officially register as an ADC member, while Obi continues to maintain ties with the Labour Party despite aligning with the coalition.

Abdullahi further disclosed that the coalition’s National Working Committee would soon release the schedule for primary elections in Osun and Ekiti states ahead of the off-cycle governorship polls.

“All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election,” he said.

Those present at the meeting included National Chairman David Mark, Atiku Abubakar, National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Rivers Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Meanwhile, the ruling APC and opposition PDP have dismissed the coalition’s moves, saying it poses no threat to their dominance.

Vanguard News