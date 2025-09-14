2027: Cleric tasks FG, politicians on security, citizens’ welfare

By Okikiola Lateef

LAGOS — The officiating minister of Assemblies of God Church, Great Odofin 2 branch in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, Rev. Azeez Lawal, has called on the Federal Government and political leaders across parties to place national peace and citizens’ welfare above political rivalry as the 2027 general elections approach.

Speaking during the church’s annual men’s day celebration, Rev. Lawal warned that Nigeria’s fragile peace must not be compromised by political tension or reckless power struggles.

He urged both the ruling party and opposition alliances to “consider the peace of the nation in their political permutations before, during, and after the elections.”

The cleric also commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his ongoing infrastructure interventions in Amuwo-Odofin, particularly the filling of waterways near the church at Raji Rasaki axis to curb perennial flooding.

According to him, “This governor has conscience. What was successfully done at Bar Beach has been extended to Amuwo-Odofin.”

On the recently signed law mandating all Nigerians to obtain a national ID before operating a bank account from 2026, Rev. Lawal appealed to the Federal Government to simplify the process and prevent exploitation.

He recommended the creation of grassroots committees across the country’s 774 local governments, with ward coordinators to ease citizens’ access to registration.

“No tout or government agency should be allowed to manipulate the system or subject Nigerians to undue hardship,” he cautioned, stressing that the policy must be executed with transparency and fairness.

Rev. Lawal further urged governments at all levels to introduce measures that would cushion the impact of economic hardship on families.

He called on women to support their husbands financially and emotionally in the current crisis, warning that financial pressure on men is a major cause of untimely deaths.

“Women should abhor comparing their husbands with others or pushing them to live above their income. Let’s reduce the number of widows in our society by making goodness attractive at home,” he advised.

Turning to the rising wave of youth crime, the cleric decried the complicity of some parents who, he said, indulge or benefit from their children’s illicit wealth.

He noted that early indulgence in cybercrime, drug abuse, and immorality poses grave dangers to families and the nation.

“When a 16-year-old student begins to acquire properties, parents who ignore or support such behaviour are sin partners and accomplices in evil practices,” he declared.

Lawal concluded with a call for a national emergency on insecurity, particularly in the North and East, through the establishment of local think-tank committees involving traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth, women, and government officials in all local government areas.

According to him, such a broad-based approach would foster community-driven solutions to insecurity and restore stability across the country.

“Parents must guide their children away from crime, and leaders must listen to the voices of the people,” he said. “Nigeria needs urgent healing, and that starts with every family, community, and leader working together.”