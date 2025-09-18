2027: Buhari’s loyalists rally behind Atiku, criticize APC leadership

Atiku

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a significant political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, a group of loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari has declared support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, signaling divisions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was formalized at a private meeting in Abuja, where state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)—Buhari’s original political platform—met with Atiku at his residence to discuss future political collaboration.

Atiku, who is spearheading efforts to build a broad coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), welcomed the delegation and pledged to work with them in reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

The CPC bloc, considered Buhari’s traditional political base, expressed dissatisfaction with the current APC leadership, saying it had strayed from the ideals that brought the coalition to power in 2015.

One of the leaders, speaking at the meeting, said:

“We are the true followers of Buhari, and we are here today, Sir. When this coalition started, we identified early on with the party we wanted to align with. President Muhammadu Buhari has left an unprecedented mark in the history of this country, and we will not allow it to be lost. We are now ready to merge into the new political platform that God has chosen for us, appointing you as the leader, that platform now being the ADC.”

Another CPC stalwart drew comparisons between the Buhari years and the present administration, stating that the original movement’s values were no longer visible in government.

In his response, Atiku commended the group for their solidarity and described the development as a major boost for his coalition-building efforts.

“I am particularly delighted to receive you today. This meeting represents a continuation of your journey and struggles. I believe that with your support, we will be able to translate this journey into success. We will also work to form a government that reflects inclusivity and service to the people, committed to peace and unity across Nigeria,” Atiku said.

He further urged them to mobilise their supporters for the ongoing voter registration exercise, stressing its importance in shaping the 2027 polls.

The Abuja meeting is seen by analysts as an early sign of one of the most consequential political realignments since the formation of the APC a decade ago.