2027: Bomadi Women’s group backs Mutu, plans 1,000-woman march

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI—Women in Bomadi, under the umbrella of NicPress Ladies, have declared their support for the re-election of Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, in the 2027 general elections.

The women, who gathered on Wednesday in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, said their decision was based on Mutu’s contributions to development and his empowerment initiatives for youths and women in the constituency.

Coordinator of NicPress Ladies, Miss Annita Bolayefa Ebiwarebo, in her address, described Mutu as a leader whose projects and programmes have positively impacted lives across the constituency.

“We are NicPress Ladies, also known as The Lion Heart Support Group. Over the years, we have played key roles in the politics of Bomadi and beyond, and we are ready to do more,” she said.

“As we all know, our representative, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has been doing wonderfully well back home. He has influenced developmental projects in the constituency and consistently supported youth and women through various empowerment schemes.

“We have gathered to reaffirm our solidarity and support for him in the 2027 general elections, to enable him to continue delivering for our people.”

Ebiwarebo further announced that the group would soon organize a 1,000-Woman and Youth March in Bomadi to mobilize wider support for the lawmaker’s re-election bid.