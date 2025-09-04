2027: APC’s Meseko declares Tinubu unstoppable, urges Nigerians to register for elections

President Bola Tinubu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Duro Meseko, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a second term in 2027, citing what he described as the President’s “superlative performance” in office.

Meseko made the remark during a stakeholders’ meeting of his kinsmen in Bunu District of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State. The gathering focused on mobilizing residents for the ongoing voter registration exercise and canvassing for more infrastructure development for the district.

According to him, Tinubu has begun to reposition Nigeria’s economy on the path of prosperity after inheriting tough challenges.

“I urge Nigerians to have faith in the APC-led administration. As challenging as it may seem for the common man, very soon the reforms will translate into improved welfare for the people,” Meseko said.

He further noted that the recently concluded bye-elections across the country were a “mock test” for the 2027 polls, adding that APC’s performance at the polls signals the party’s strength going forward.

Meseko called on Nigerians, especially the people of Bunu, to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that “their votes remain their power.”

The APC chieftain also commended Kogi State Governor, Usman Ahmed Ododo, for what he described as quality leadership, saying the state was being “repositioned for good governance and development” under his administration.

Also speaking at the meeting, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, said the forum was an opportunity to strategize on how the Bunu district could gain greater political relevance ahead of 2027. He added that Governor Ododo had placed the welfare of the district among his top priorities.

Similarly, the Kogi State Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, emphasized the importance of unity and massive turnout for voter registration. He urged residents to “speak with one voice” to secure the district’s place in both state and national politics.