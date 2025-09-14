2027: APC dismisses Aregbesola’s ADC ambition

Aregbesola

…Says No Vacancy in Aso Rock, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, that his new party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will take over Aso Rock and the Lagos State Government House in 2027.

Reacting on Sunday, Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the party remained confident of its dominance both at the federal and state levels.

“Aregbesola once held prominent positions in the progressive family, but his new political direction does not threaten the APC’s stronghold. Lagos and Nigeria are not conquered by sound bites. Our people vote for performance,” Oladejo said.

He noted that APC’s record in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and reforms positioned it as the party of choice for Nigerians.

According to him, the 2027 elections would reaffirm APC’s hold on Lagos and the country, as the people would “choose consistency, credibility, and competence.”

“APC is here to stay. Movements don’t collapse because one person chooses a different political path,” Oladejo added.