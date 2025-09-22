2027: APC chieftain urges Tinubu, Kwankwaso reconciliation

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus, Mr. Sam Nkire, has urged President Bola Tinubu to pursue reconciliation with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and to consider outreach that could lead to Kwankwaso rejoining the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nkire said bringing the parties together could strengthen Tinubu’s electoral prospects and called for constructive dialogue between the APC and the NNPP. He described political collaboration as a possible factor in shaping the 2027 contest.

The appeal comes amid ongoing speculation about political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. Kwankwaso remains an influential figure in northern politics.