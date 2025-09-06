2027: APC Burutu II Ward 3, adopts Tinubu, Oborevwori, Oloye as candidates

By Paul Olayemi

In an overwhelming unanimous vote by APC members from Burutu Constituency II Ward 3 who met in Tuomo Town in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday September, 7, 2025, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Hon. Pereotu Oloye were endorsed as candidates for the positions of President, Governor and House Assembly member respectively, come 2027.

Moving the motion for the endorsement of the trio in a well-attended APC meeting in Tuomo Town, the party’s national leader, Elder Godsday Orubebe, stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori and Hon. Pereotu Oloye representing Burutu Constituency II in the House of Assembly, have all performed creditably well and hence they deserve a second tenure.

The motion was seconded by Mike Loyibo, (aka the Prime Minister) and put to vote by the Council chairman, Hon. Julius Takeme wherein there was a thunderous ‘ayes’ in support of the endorsement.

It would be recalled that former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Dr. Kingsley Kuku was also present at the occasion in solidarity of the Burutu APC members.