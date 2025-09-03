2027: Ambode pledges to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in South-West

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has pledged his commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, promising to lead the campaign in the South-West region.

Ambode made the pledge in Badagry, Lagos, during a sensitisation programme on Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration. He urged residents to register and collect their PVCs ahead of the general elections.

Speaking through the Director-General of the Tinubu-Ambo Support Group, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, the former governor said President Tinubu had laid a strong foundation for Nigeria’s growth and deserved a second term to consolidate on the achievements recorded so far.

“President Bola Tinubu has proven his capacity to lead this country with vision and courage. I call on Lagosians and Nigerians at large to ensure he gets a second term in 2027 so we can all continue to benefit from his progressive leadership,” Ambode said.

He also reiterated his intention to seek a return as governor of Lagos State, promising to build on past gains while addressing present realities.

The sensitisation programme, according to organisers, is aimed at mobilising residents for active participation in the democratic process. “Our message is clear: no PVC, no voting. The group is committed to house-to-house sensitisation to ensure every eligible voter in Lagos registers and collects their voter card,” Bamigbade stated.

The event drew community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders who pledged support for both President Tinubu and Ambode ahead of the 2027 elections.