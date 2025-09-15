2027: ADC backs call for law to compel INEC on E-results transmission

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared support for the creation of a legal framework mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying such a move is vital to guarantee transparency and protect the sanctity of Nigerians’ votes.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, told Vanguard on Monday that the party strongly believes making electronic transmission of results compulsory through legislation will curb manipulation and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

“If establishing a legal framework for the electronic transmission of election results will compel INEC to act rightly and deepen transparency in our electoral process, then the ADC will stand firmly in support of it,” Abdullahi stated.

“For us, anything that guarantees that the votes of the people genuinely count and protects the sanctity and integrity of our elections is not just desirable; it is an absolute necessity,” he added.

Abdullahi stressed that credible elections are central to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy, adding that INEC must be held accountable for ensuring that the people’s will is accurately reflected in the final outcome of the 2027 polls.

The ADC’s position comes on the heels of calls by stakeholders, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for sweeping electoral reforms. The PDP had on Monday urged the National Assembly to pass a law that would compel INEC to transmit results directly from polling units to its central server in real time.