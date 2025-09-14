2027: Adams, Akinnola, Adeoye, Adinuba, others seek de-escalation of Yoruba/Igbo tension

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; human rights activist Richard Akinnola; former Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Mr C. Don Adinuba, President of the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements, Mr Adewale Adeoye, have joined other rights activists to call for the urgent de-escalation of the tribal war between the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic divide.

Speaking during Richard Akinnola’s 67th birthday summit, themed ‘A handshake across the Niger: The Yoruba/Igbo detente’, the convener, Mr Richard Akinnola, stressed that the need to deescalate the needless tribal war cannot be overemphasised.

Akinnola said: “In the past couple of weeks, I have been posting several issues of this nature on my Facebook handle, which I think we need to stem within major tribes in Lagos, the Yoruba and the Igbo.This is part of our own effort on how we can reduce the tension and the violent rhetoric. As we move to the election in 2027, we need to de-escalate the tension. My birthday was actually in August.

“Usually every birthday, if I don’t do lectures, I come up with a book. The essence is to deepen the conversation on how we can de-escalate the tension within these ethnic groups. The issue is that they should not allow politicians to knock their heads together because when deals are being made, nobody talks about tribes, and when it suits politicians, they try to make one ethnic group against the other. That is why I am using my own effort to make people understand that nobody begged to be born in a particular place; God has a purpose for someone to be born in a particular ethnic group.”

On his part, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who was represented by the National General Secretary of Odua Peoples Congress,OPC, Babajide Tanimowo, noted: “As much as we believe in Yoruba ideology, we should learn to live in peaceful coexistence with one another.”

Also speaking, President of Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movements, Mr Adewale Adeoye, urged youths not to allow politicians divide them on tribal lines. He said: “During the End SARS, while we were busy trying to calm the nerves of those trying to escalate it on tribal lines, politicians and political parties did nothing to calm nerves.

“Social media has caused so much harm to friendship. We cannot allow politicians to divide us. I don’t know tribe or gender when I relate with people. The fact that some made stereotypical statements does not permit you to flow along that line. We need to stop the stereotype. That was what caused the Rwanda war. I feel pain when I see violent rhetoric when we are married across tribal lines.

“We need to elevate our thoughts and relationships beyond stereotypes. We need to identify the perchance of chaos. We also need to have a committee of Igbo and Yoruba. The government is doing nothing to mend fences about the ethnic crisis. Building unity requires practical steps to boost the relationship between Igbo and Yoruba.” On his part, the Keynote Speaker, Mr C. Don Adinuba, described the convener, Akinnola, as Gani Fawehinmi reincarnated, saying, “Akinnola is a believer of unity, and people who seek peace shall be called the son of God. In 1968 I was in the village; things were so bad, we were eating rats and lizards. The Yoruba woman gives us paracetamol. I find Yoruba people very trustworthy. The Yoruba and Igbo people have many things in common. “

The Lead Speaker, Mr Kingsley Obom-Egbulem, added, saying, “We must be intentional about the united Nigeria we are praying for. I have never been afraid like I am now since 2023. What brings us together is the love that we have.”